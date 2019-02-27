What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Knife pulled after theft; no one hurt

-Sayre man guilty of bomb plot

-Exit 65 meeting Thursday

-In spite of recent moisture, fire danger can change quickly

-Underdog Reds defy odds

-Indians end playoff journey in area

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Phyllis Sawatzky

-Edna Robertson

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.