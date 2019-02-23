What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-School planning meeting set for Tuesday

-Custer County Jr. Livestock Show kicks off

-Moser, Hunter honored at CHS

-Red Collar Pet Foods purchases Missouri firm

-‘Star Trek’ instead of housework cited in domestic tiff

-Clinton falls to Darko, still alive

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.