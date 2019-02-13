What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Wed, 02/13/2019 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, February 13, 2019
-Old theater here could become B&B
-New tennis courts now ‘official’
-Alliance, Hise have good month
-All well after wreck in storm
-Indians win district title
-Lady Indians end season in OT battle
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Winifred Choice
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.