What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-OHP confirms driver in wreck had five DUI’s

-Airport gets half-million dollar upgrade

-Deadline for absentee voting applications set

-Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home sells

-Reds get final say in ‘Conflict’

-Lady Reds’ comeback effort runs out on road

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.