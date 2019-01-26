What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Sat, 01/26/2019 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, January 26, 2019
-Weatherford looking at water sources
-Flu virus sweeps through schools here
-3-year-old critical after wreck
-Harold Wright begins final term
-Chamber luncheon Wednesday
-Sharise Whitney accomplishing career goal
-Hines works for team, individual success
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Goldie Pettle
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.