What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Sat, 01/26/2019 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, January 26, 2019

 

-Weatherford looking at water sources
-Flu virus sweeps through schools here
-3-year-old critical after wreck
-Harold Wright begins final term
-Chamber luncheon Wednesday
-Sharise Whitney accomplishing career goal
-Hines works for team, individual success
-Plus see local pictures 

Obituaries
-Goldie Pettle

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154