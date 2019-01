-Foss budget looks much like old one

-Four chaplains’ heroism honored Sunday, Feb. 9

-Reds back on track with Altus win

-Clinton looks to restart title streak at Newcastle

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Keith Reichmann

-Donald Tilley



Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.