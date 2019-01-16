What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-School board increases Hime’s salary

-Man, woman charged with stealing, wrecking partners’ autos

-Measures taken to avoid flu

-Jones will complete county’s judicial lineup

-Hunter flourishing in starting role

-A-B ends tough tourney with wins

-Plus see local pictures



Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.