What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Thu, 01/03/2019 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Thursday, January 3, 2019

 

-Commissioner takes oath, then arraigned
-MCYFS youth shelter closes its doors
-Scouts' Pancake Feast to serve up breakfast
-County officers will be sworn in at different times
-Wrestling hits road to start January
-Cornelius leads OSU to bowl win in final game
-Plus see local pictures 

Obituaries

-Jeff Campbell
-Sally Edgar

-Patrick Engleman

