What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Tue, 12/18/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
-AllianceHealth Clinton earns four-star rating
-Ex-teacher gets seven years
-Winter Feed program set for Nance
-Clinton takes third at Weatherford
-Basketball teams finish top three at Prague
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Elsie Fuller
-Freda Hatch
-Stephen Engleman
-Scott Breitling
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.