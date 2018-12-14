What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Civil suit partially decided

-Two bicycle thefts reported to police

-Industrial hemp passes both House, Senate

-School report cards delayed to February

-Indians get back in win column

-CHS Wrestling showing why it’s a 4A power

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Glennis Wright

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.