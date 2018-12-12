What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Wed, 12/12/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
-Teague could be freed at 18
-School board hearing rescheduled
-County commissioner’s case moved to February
-School, community Christmas events scheduled this week
-Indians lose five-county finals in OT
-Guzman sees minutes in freshman year
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Hi-Sei Birds Head
-Carol Hudson
-Robert Kupka
-Anosta Sue Horn
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.