What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Baby girl born here had drugs in urine at birth

-Christmas sing-along event set

-CMS students assist youngsters in integrating art, science

-Interim operational manager named for CED 7

-Eight Reds place at Blanchard

-Clinton basketball set for Merritt, tourney

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.