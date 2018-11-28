What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:



-Sheriff’s crews to receive new hand-held radios

-Council mates praise Rodolph’s service

-Second annual Cancer Christmas Tree spreads hope

-Two declare intentions for school board

-Gomez’s return added wrinkle to kickoffs

-BFDC playoff run stopped in quarters

-Segal wins contest

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Don Johnson

-Bobby Pettit

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.