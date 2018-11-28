What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Home

Wed, 11/28/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, November 28, 2018

 


-Sheriff’s crews to receive new hand-held radios
-Council mates praise Rodolph’s service
-Second annual Cancer Christmas Tree spreads hope
-Two declare intentions for school board  
-Gomez’s return added wrinkle to kickoffs
-BFDC playoff run stopped in quarters
-Segal wins contest
-Plus see local pictures 

Obituaries

-Don Johnson
-Bobby Pettit

