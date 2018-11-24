What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Sat, 11/24/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, November 24, 2018
-Clinton VFW may sell post buildings, land
-Woman pinned in I-40 wreck for more than an hour
-Clinton citizens asked to help with beautification efforts
-Gaunt signs with OSU baseball
-Simpkins overcomes injury for Reds
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Larry Jones
-Marvin Vogt
-Vernon Nickel
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.