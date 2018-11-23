What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Condemnations occupy council at busy session

-Elk City hospital secures $23 million loan from USDA

-1995 Washita County murder case on February docket

-Advancing BFDC hosts Wetumka in quarterfinals

-Arapaho-Butler basketball sweeps Sentinel in homecoming

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-David Lee

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.