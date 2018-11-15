What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-County entity gets another lot from City

-Veterans Day observance Friday at Veterans Center

-Heifer show Friday at fairgrounds

-Two women allegedly threatened with knife

-Intensity kicks up for quarterfinals

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Terry Groce

-Jack Bennett

-Joyce Metzler

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.