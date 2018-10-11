What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Sat, 11/10/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, November 10, 2018
-Tornado shelter grants of $2,000 may be coming
-Ministerial Alliance service set
-Former Woodward officer convicted in sordid sex case
-Trauma workshop offered
-Gutierrez ‘road-grading’ Clinton’s offense
-Higbee proves hire was right beyond the field
-Plus see local pictures
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.