What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Eco developer to be located in Frisco spot

-Stylish ‘whodunit’ opens at SWPH

-Sun causes auto to hit pedestrian

-OESC tenant finds new home at Clinton library

-Indians’ hoops split openers at Hydro

-Lady Reds take down Carnegie in scrimmage

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

