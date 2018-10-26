What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Home

Fri, 10/26/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, October 26, 2018

 

-Employment office exiting Clinton soon; Moving to Weatherford
-Halloween celebration events set
-Custer County Sheriff’s Office participating in drug take-back
-Alleged trailer thief charged with fifth heist
-Lady Reds place four All-District again
-Olguin happy to finish senior year with Lady Reds
