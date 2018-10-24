Home

What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Wed, 10/24/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, October 24, 2018

 

-Weatherford seeking help in pot battle
-Boy, 18, charged with rape of 13-year-old
-Insurance verification law nears
-Student-led Christian club formed at Clinton High School
-CHS freshmen finish undefeated 
-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Helen Weese
-KaRhea Butler
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154