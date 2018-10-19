What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Fri, 10/19/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, October 19, 2018
-Burglaries, thefts keep police busy
-Program will keep DUI drivers off Custer County’s roads
-Guzman, Whitney October honorees
-Wandrie’s positive attitude makes mark
-Galvan proud to play for CHS volleyball team
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Kathryn Comstock
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com