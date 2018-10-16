What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Another big trailer stolen; loss $7,600

-Weatherford woman hurt in Panhandle

-CHS parents offered help with college forms

-E-mail address for forum questions

-Clinton senior awarded national academic prize

-Reds ignore miscues, beat Elks

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-John Gurley

-Karen Harris

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com