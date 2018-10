What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Dont drive into deep water

-Lessons to coincide with World Series

-Marijuana, child care bad mix

-CBA, WOCS awarded scholarship grants

-Plans set for Veterans Day Parade

-Reds visit rebuilding Elks Friday

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-JoAnn Taylor

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com