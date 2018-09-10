What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Tue, 10/09/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, October 9, 2018
-Crabtree will retire Nov. 5 as police chief
-Operation Christmas Child Shoebox collections near
-Million-dollar literacy grant programs begin in Clinton schools
-Red Tornadoes overwhelm Owls
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Irvin Eddy
-Linda Ousley
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com