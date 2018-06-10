Home

What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Sat, 10/06/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, October 6, 2018

 

-Man allegedly confesses, but no crime found
-Senate candidates tackle more issues
-Voter registration deadline closing in for City Council, general election
-Custer County Rural Women’s event planned
-CMS, ninth grade complete sweep of Weatherford
-Skiles boasts all-around playing style
-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154