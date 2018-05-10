What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Fri, 10/05/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, October 5, 2018
-State Senate finalists give their positions
-Allied Waste moving regional headquarters here
-AllianceHealth Clinton earns national accreditation
-Backpacks for Kids drive underway
-CBA fights tough start for ranked finish
-SWOSU host Storm Saturday
-Long’s wait paid off with memorable 2018
-Plus see local pictures
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com