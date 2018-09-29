What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Sat, 09/29/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, September 29, 2018
-Local shooting suspect arrested in OKC
-FEMA to test emergency notifications
-Local police investigate two thefts
-New nurse practitioner set to arrive
-CHS closes out season in regional finals
-Clinton pals share bond that will last forever
-Plus see local pictures
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com