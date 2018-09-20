What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Thu, 09/20/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Thursday, September 20, 2018
-Council dislikes using water only from Clinton Lake
-Victim ID’d in Carnegie killing
-Church celebrates 125 years
-Boy on scooter hits pickup
-Reds host Racers for district opener
-Arapaho-Butler softball, baseball open tournament play today
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Lisa Stoneroad
-Rusty Stevens
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com