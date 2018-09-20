Home

What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Thu, 09/20/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Thursday, September 20, 2018

 

-Council dislikes using water only from Clinton Lake
-Victim ID’d in Carnegie killing
-Church celebrates 125 years
-Boy on scooter hits pickup
-Reds host Racers for district opener
-Arapaho-Butler softball, baseball open tournament play today
-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Lisa Stoneroad
-Rusty Stevens

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154