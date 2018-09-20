What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Council dislikes using water only from Clinton Lake

-Victim ID’d in Carnegie killing

-Church celebrates 125 years

-Boy on scooter hits pickup

-Reds host Racers for district opener

-Arapaho-Butler softball, baseball open tournament play today

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Lisa Stoneroad

-Rusty Stevens

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com

