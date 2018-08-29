What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
-FEMA grant to help CFD fill two slots
-Area hospital shutters its doors
-92nd Custer County Free Fair opens next week in Clinton
-Lady Reds double win total, fall at Hydro
-Indians light up scoreboard in three-game stretch
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Derek Agan
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com