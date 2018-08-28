What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
-McKinsey honored as Citizen of the Year
-Teague murder trial could be heard elsewhere
-New garbage truck on way for Clinton
-Perfect serve lands Lady Reds title
-Eagles set tone early, win week zero matchup
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Charles Fischer
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com