Home

What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Sat, 08/25/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, August 25, 2018

 

-Audio updates approved for police, firemen
-Runoff election Tuesday
-Parade entries requested
-Jaime McLemore gets 30-day embezzlement sentence
-Reds hold their own at Kingfisher
-CHS falls in five sets to Royals
-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Daniel Lee


Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154