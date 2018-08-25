What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, August 25, 2018
-Audio updates approved for police, firemen
-Runoff election Tuesday
-Parade entries requested
-Jaime McLemore gets 30-day embezzlement sentence
-Reds hold their own at Kingfisher
-CHS falls in five sets to Royals
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Daniel Lee
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com