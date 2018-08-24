What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-ACLU suing local pair second time

-Proposals for new building at Acme soccer fields on hold

-Business center named for former Bar-S head

-Burns Flat, CBA face off in week zero

-Volleyball hosts Clinton Invitational Saturday

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Kevin Spencer



Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com

