What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Sat, 08/18/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, August 18, 2018
-Convicted rapist gets new charges
-Street closure expected
-GEARUP grant program implementation in effect
-Nevada man receives 15 years for home burglary, car theft here
-Corn Bible building back for better 2018
-Indians win two straight
-CHS Volleyball falls at Cache in three sets
-Plus see local pictures
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com