What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Election will decide who fills school vacancy

-City phone bill being slashed

-Fire fighters will soon have new teaching tool

-Stolen auto key was in another car

-CHS ‘Caches in’ comeback win

-Clinton Volleyball heads into key conference road contest

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries



-Adolph F. Klein

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com

