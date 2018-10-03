What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Sat, 03/10/2018 - 5:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, March 10, 2018
-Baby’s dad found guilty of child abuse
-Weedon to seek judicial post
-Dirickson announces intentions
-Mission trip inspires CHS teacher
-Reds strikeout 14 in season-opening win
-Golf paced by freshman at Guthrie
-CMS baseball dominates its way to perfect start
-Plus see local pictures
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.