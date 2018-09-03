What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Management also criticized in CED7 audit

-Library goes digital with items

-Spring break activities taking shape in Hub City

-Reds’ revival puts future on bright path

-SWOSU starts playoffs

-Track garnering large-scale interest ahead of season

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Carl Rose

-Allen Lane

-Donald Brehm

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

