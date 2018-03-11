Weekend Headlines

Here's what people are reading in today's Clinton Daily News

-Jurors, judge hand out two life verdicts

-Forrest Lane resident charged in shooting

-Expert urges review of Medicare plans to avoid jump in costs

-Local Photos

-Beulah Uzzell Obituary

-Isaac returns, jumps into successful lineman rotation

-Cross country ends fall with two at state

-Bulldogs travel to SNU

