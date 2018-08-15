Wednesday's Headlines
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Here's what people are reading in today's Clinton Daily News
-School will buy $137,000 scoreboard
-’Cyclist dies after bike hits dog
-Stolen auto found in Kansas
-Ron Wright receives top state honor
-Local Pictures
SPORTS
-Powell verbally commits to OU
-Meet the Players returns
-Softball looks to clean up play
