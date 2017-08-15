Wednesday Headlines 8-16-17
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Headlines
- County gets first legal bill: $378 for talk, reading
- Elusive water leak costing thousands
- Elk City man corralled in robbery of store here
- 2017 SOPHI Award winners announced
Obituary
- Ella Vogt
Sports
- Reds speeding up work ahead of El Reno
- Clean defense, smart offense pair up in Clinton’s win
