Two killed as small ATV, pickup collide

Two men, one from Weatherford and one from Leedey, were killed Sunday afternoon when the tiny all-terrain vehicle they were riding in collided with a pickup in Ellis County.

The victims were Dalton Keith Wilson, 35, of Weatherford, and Tyler McCade West, 23, of Leedey. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Wilson of head, arm, leg and both internal and external body injuries, and West of a head injury.

Trooper Austin Ellis from the Woodward detachment of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop J based in Enid investigated the accident. His report said it happened at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Ellis County Road 75 approximately 15 miles south of Harmon. The road was two-lane dirt.

The report said the victims were in a Polaris Razor that Wilson was driving westbound. It collided on a curve with an eastbound 2017 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jessie Brown, 78, of Arnett. She was not injured in the accident.

Ms. Brown was wearing a seatbelt; neither of the Razor occupants was.

A warning from Polaris Industries said Razors, officially called RZR’s, are not intended for road use and all riders should wear helmets, eye protection and protective clothing.

Photos showed them to be pretty much open air, some two-seaters and some four-seaters, with roll-bars. Trooper Ellis’ report did not say what this one was.

Cause of the collision was still under investigation when the report was issued. It did list Ms. Brown’s condition prior to the accident as apparently normal but said there was an odor of alcohol on the body of the Razor driver.

Troopers assisting Ellis at the scene were Lt. Mike Fike and Lt. Phillip Ludwyck.

Other agencies that responded were the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Ellis County Emergency Medical Service, and Arnett Fire Department.