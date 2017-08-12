Two captured near Foss in other incident

Two suspects, one of them armed when first encountered, were taken into custody Thursday by lawmen following a foot chase in an area east of the Foss Reservoir dam.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

The suspects were a male, Scott Cote of Altus, age 39, and a female, Brianna Cress of Lawton, 20.

Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell said the female was taken into custody shortly after a pickup occupied by the couple was stopped by Capt. Jeff Maynard at the intersection of County Roads 1000 and 2170.

As she was being apprehended, the male became “somewhat non-compliant,” said Tidwell. At some point Maynard noticed that he had a gun in his possession and pointed his own weapon at the suspect and told him to drop his.

“After a few seconds he dropped his gun and took off running east from the intersection into a field and then down into a tree line and canyon area,” said the sheriff.

“We set up a perimeter around the area where he was last seen. There were numerous units from numerous agencies. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol brought in an aircraft, believed to be from Oklahoma City, and began to search by air.”

Eventually, continued Tidwell, the suspect was spotted one-half mile to the east and was taken into custody by Trooper Jared Boese of OHP.

Other agencies involved in the search were the State Parks and Wildlife Department, the Beckham County and Roger Mills County sheriff’s departments, and the Thomas Police Department. Tidwell said the Clinton Police Department also offered its services but they were declined as he felt there was sufficient manpower at that point to set up a perimeter.

Maynard’s initial stop was made because the pickup the suspects were in had been stolen in a burglary at Altus and a fifth-wheel travel trailer it was pulling had been taken from an RV park just north of Altus. “Officers down there had reason to believe they were up in this area,” said Tidwell.

Two firearms, also stolen during the burglary, were found as well. One was a Springfield Armory 9-millimeter handgun, and the other was a .22-caliber pistol. The 9-millimeter may have been the one Cote had when Maynard first encountered him, said Tidwell.

At one point there was some concern because a school bus was spotted in the search area. However, Tidwell said it was no longer in service but did have a heater and seat in it, leading authorities to believe it was possibly being used as a hunter’s blind.

The sheriff said the spot where the suspects were first encountered was on the north part of Stafford Road. To get there, he said from State Highway 73 (the one from Clinton to Foss Reservoir), go north on Stafford all the way to the north where it tees off, then go back to the west toward where it curves to the north again. The general location was east of Foss Dam.

Cote was caught three-quarters of a mile north of the intersection of county roads 1010 and 2180, then back to the west where there was an old trailer house and outbuilding.

Tidwell said there were lots of officers and vehicles involved in the chase. “There was a very well received response from surrounding agencies,” he said.

The sheriff said Cote did resist when he was apprehended by Boese.

Charges expected to be filed here against the suspects include knowingly concealing stolen property “and whatever firearm charges apply,” said Tidwell, speaking shortly after the capture. “We’ve still got to figure that part out.”