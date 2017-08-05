Tuesday Headlines 5-9-17
Mon, 05/08/2017
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Headlines
- Top graduates announced for Clinton High School
- Post-Amazon tax receipts up in Clinton
- Election Board rent hike requested
- Clinton students dominate in 2017 land judging contest
Obituary
- Trecia Harper
Sports
- Borjas, Lady Reds take out Tigers
- Clinton girls’ track keeps state title, adds individual
- Baseball ends 2017 at regionals
