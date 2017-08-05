Tuesday Headlines 5-9-17

Headlines

- Top graduates announced for Clinton High School

- Post-Amazon tax receipts up in Clinton

- Election Board rent hike requested

- Clinton students dominate in 2017 land judging contest

Obituary

- Trecia Harper

Sports

- Borjas, Lady Reds take out Tigers

- Clinton girls’ track keeps state title, adds individual

- Baseball ends 2017 at regionals

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.