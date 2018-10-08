Home

Today's Headlines

Fri, 08/10/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, August 10, 2018
Friday, August 10, 2018

Here's a look at what people are reading in today's Clinton Daily News

-Volunteers polish ESA for new school year

-United Fund donations trending upward

-Custer Free Fair entries being accepted

-Local Pictures

OBITUARIES

-Teresa ‘Teri’ Serfoss

-Mike Patrick

-John Keith Thornhill

-Holland Sharp

-Alesia Cometsevah-Bull Coming

SPORTS

-Lady Indians trounce Thomas, Geary

-Bulldogs retain, advance in opening week of camp

Subscribe to the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154