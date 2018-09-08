Today's Headlines
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Thursday, August 9, 2018
Thursday, August 9, 2018
Here's what people are reading in today's Clinton Daily News
-East side was ‘war zone,’ say speakers
-Body found in cellar; no foul play suspected
-CHS’s Harp prepared for new school year
-Local Pictures
OBITUARIES
-Terry Kernop
-Arthur Coats
SPORTS
-Football works offense on day two
-Clinton volleyball blanks Erick
-Softball falls late against Hydro-Eakly
Subscribe to the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.