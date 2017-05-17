Home

Thursday Headlines 5-18-17

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 4:43pm Clinton11
Wednesday, May 16, 2017

Headlines
- Storm batters Elk, threatens Clinton
- Auto hits man walking on E. Modelle Avenue
- Baker named state FFA winner in grain production

Obituaries
- JoAnn Davis
- Vernette Baker

Sports
- White earns All-State honor, college shot
- Arapaho-Butler’s season boasts bright future
- Clinton college sports update

