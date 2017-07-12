Shooting Suspect Named

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the suspect who allegedly shot Det. Mike Murley of the Clinton Police Department has been apprehended and is being held in custody. The release by OSBI states Alfonso Rios, 41, is being held for allegedly shooting Murley, as the detective was searching for him based on an arrest warrant around 3 p.m. Thursday. Rios allegedly began shooting at Murley during a traffic stop at Third and Hayes. Murley was hit in both arms and taken to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.