School lockdown update
Wed, 12/05/2018 - 12:47pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Supt. Kevin Hime wanted to let people know Southwest Elementary students are in no immediate danger due to the current standoff between law enforcement officials and a suspect on S. 19th Street, but in cooperation with law enforcement and safety precautions, students will be transported to the Tornado Dome. Parents may begin picking up their students at 1 p.m. at the Dome and are asked to not go to Southwest Elementary.