School board protest

Two changes occurred concerning candidacy for two spots on the Clinton Board of Education. Seat No. 4 Incumbent Dr. Floyd Simon Jr. filed a protest Friday afternoon at the Custer County Election Board claiming challenger Amy Hunter was not eligible to run due his assertion of her having a family member employed by the school system. Gary Jones Jr. withdrew his name for consideration of Seat No. 3 leaving Mustafa Sami and Susana Williams as the remaining candidates.