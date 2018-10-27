Saturday's Headlines
Sat, 10/27/2018 - 5:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, October 27, 2018
-McLemore retirement also draining CPD
-Teague plea is guilty
-ODOT conducting citywide traffic count
-Dr. Fahkry recognized for superior surgery skills
-Suspects nabbed in Weatherford armed robbery
-Local Pictues
-Powell embraces team amidst strong senior year
-CMS closes year on 12-game win streak
