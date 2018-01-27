Saturday's Grass Fires
Sat, 01/27/2018 - 2:05pm Clinton11
Around noon Saturday grass fires broke out in multiple locations north of Clinton near Arapaho and southeast of Love's near Interstate 40. The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by multiple fire departments in a mutual aid effort to combat the blazes. The fire departments set up structure protection plans to attempt to keep homes from being threatened. Fire crews were expected to be out for some time in an effort to subdue the fires.